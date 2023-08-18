Facebook/@dfaphl



Former four-division champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has become a dual citizen after reacquiring his Filipino citizenship.

The Filipino-American boxing legend took his Oath of Allegiance at the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco last Monday, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He was accompanied by his wife Rachel and his two sons, who also became dual citizens as his derivatives.

“I am very proud and whole now that I have my Philippine citizenship. Being Bohol-Born, for years I have tried to get my citizenship but I was always missing a paper. With my mom's help, I was able to complete my package of requirements for me to get my Philippine citizenship here at the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco," said Donaire.

"Aside from being able to give pride to my roots, my citizenship will allow me to stay in the Philippines longer and create change and growth for Filipinos through economical sociological and environmental projects through action.”

Deputy Consul General Raquel Solano was pleased that their office was able to help the former boxing star process his citizenship.

“On behalf of Consul General Neil Ferrer, I congratulate Mr. Nonito Donaire for reacquiring his Philippine citizenship. The Filipino nation is very proud of his achievements in boxing and are happy to welcome him back as a Filipino citizen. We wish him well in his future endeavors, especially in his and his wife’s social initiatives to help our kababayans in the Philippines,” she said.

The Filipino boxer, who holds the distinction of being the oldest bantamweight champion at age 38, has a record of 42 wins and eight defeats.

He also held world titles from flyweight to featherweight.