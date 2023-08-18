Boxing: Martin, Tanzanian opponent make weight for 10-round clash

Philippine super bantamweight king Carl Jammes Martin and Oscar Duge. Handout

The Philippines' Carl Jammes Martin and Oscar Duge of Tanzania both made the contracted weight of their 10-round super bantamweight bout.

During Friday morning's official weigh-in at the Elorde gym in Manila, the Ifugao-native Martin registered 123.8lbs while Duge came in at 118.4lbs.

"I am challenged by his record. He has yet to lose by a knockout. That will be my aim, to be the first boxer to knock him out," said Martin (21-0, 17 knockouts).

While the bout is a non-title affair, a lot will be at stake as the super bantamweight Martin is currently ranked No. 4 in the IBF and No. 9 in the WBO, something which Duge wants to claim.

"I know he is good and his fights are seen around the world. This is my chance to show the world I am also a great fighter," said Duge who holds an 11-5-2 record with 4 KOs.

Promoted by Gerry Penalosa's GerryPens Promotions, the Martin-Duge battle will be staged Saturday afternoon at the Flash Ballroom in Sucat, Paranaque.