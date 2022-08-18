PVL: Akari adds ex-Adamson players to roster

Krich Macaslang is one of two former Adamson players signed by Akari this week. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Akari Power Chargers added four more players to their roster this week, as they continue to build for their maiden campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Power Chargers announced on Thursday that they have signed two former Adamson University players -- Chiara Permentilla and Krich Macaslang.

Permentilla last played for Adamson in UAAP Season 81, where the Lady Falcons slumped to a 2-12 win-loss record. Macaslang, meanwhile, played in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year.

Akari also unveiled former Ateneo de Manila University player Jamie Lavitoria as a new member, calling her "a veteran with a positive attitude and a pleasant vibe." Lavitoria last played for Ateneo in UAAP Season 82 as a setter, although she also has experience as a libero.

Former San Beda University standout Janine Marciano also joined Akari this week. The veteran spiker previously suited up for BaliPure, which took a leave of absence from the PVL in the Invitational Conference.

Akari now has 14 players in its roster, bannered by team captain Michelle Cobb. National coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito is calling the shots for the new team that will make its debut in the PVL Reinforced Conference in October.

