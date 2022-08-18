Obiena thankful for being reinstated to PH team

From EJ Obiena's Facebook page

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena is happy to put his worries behind him as he made his way back to the national team, n ine months after being embroiled in a biter dispute with his mother federation.

The Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (PATAFA) endorsed Obiena's inclusion to the national team to the PSC on Wednesday.

Obiena welcomed the decision with open arms.

"I am very thankful to PATAFA leadership and PSC for reinstating me back to the national team," he said through his social media account.

Obiena was removed from the national team after a nasty dispute with the PATAFA leadership regarding the alleged unliquidated expenses and nonpayment of his Ukrainian coach, Vitaly Petrov.

The rift became a national issue such that senators decided to step in. A mediation, headed by the Philippine Sports Commission, later resulted in the settlement of the issue.

Obiena even got an approval from the Commission of Audit which cleared him of any issue regarding unliquidated funds.

"Whilst I shall properly leave the past in the past; I believe the facts have spoken. The Commission on Audit has spoken. My fellow countrymen have spoken," he said.

Obiena was also glad he was still able to perform despite the tension and secure a bronze medal in the World Championships, which is a historic first for the country.

Now that the smoke has already cleared, Obiena promised to do better in future competitions.

"This was a long awaited and just decision; and one in the best interests of Philippine sport. It’s also a decision that is congruent with the values and principles of the Olympic Spirit. Now, I look forward as I work tirelessly to bring more glory to our beloved Philippines!"

RELATED VIDEO