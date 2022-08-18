From the PBA Facebook page

San Miguel's main man June Mar Fajardo has raised a total of P172,800 for his charity drive following his team's march to the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Fajardo has pledged to donate P200 for every point he scores, P100 for every rebound he secures, and P1,000 for every three-point he makes.

He also promised to donate P100,000 if San Miguel makes it to the finals.

They did just that when the Beermen dominated Meralco in Game 7, 100-89, to arrange a best-of-7 finals showdown against Talk 'N Text.

So far, Fajardo has scored a total of 350 for P70,000, grabbed 243 rebounds for P24,300, and sank a couple of threes for P2,000. Together with the finals appearance pledge of P100,000, Fajardo was able to raise P172,000.

Fajardo, who made the effort as a promise to his late mother, will donate the money to a charity institution.

"Nakakatuwa lang... After ng finals mag-uusap kami ni Com (Willie Marcial) tungkol dito," said the Cebuano big man.

