From the FilOil Sports Facebook page



National University (NU) pulled off an 87-82 come-from-behind win against University of Perpetual Help to complete a sweep of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup elimination round on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre.

John Lloyd Clemente starred with 21 points, five of them coming in the Bulldogs' 16-2 run during the last three minutes. This turned a 9-point deficit into their eighth win in as many games in Group A.

Germy Mahinay and PJ Palacielo contributed 12 markers apiece and a combined for 14 rebounds.

NU looked like it would cruise to an easy victory when the Altas went on a 19-4 rampage to seize an 80-71 lead. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Clemente rallied the troops for a fine finish where they allowed just one make for their opponents.

"Even though we won, the way we performed, medyo nag-relax nung dulo e. Ang ini-instill namin dito is defense-first, so we had to remind them about that," said head coach Jeff Napa, as they turn their attention to a quarterfinals pairing with Group B's lowest-seeded squad.

For Perpetual, Kim Aurin topped the scoring column with 23 points. They have one more opportunity to improve their 2-5 standing when they take on 1-5 Arellano University on Saturday.

Meanwhile, San Sebastian College-Recoletos remained in the playoff race after frustrating Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 69-64.

Ian Suico came up clutch, converting four charities in the last two minutes to help the Golden Stags hold off the charging Knights and hang on to a much-needed win that hiked their record to 3-3.

"Sabi ni Coach Egay, every game, dapat manalo kami. Lahat kami, low morale, pero sabi namin, dapat umayos kami para makabawi," said coach Louie Bautista, who called the shots in lieu of Egay Macaraya, a day after they suffered a sorry loss in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

The NCAA rivals were all even at 63 with 3:06 left on the clock before San Sebastian went on a 7-2 run, with all of their points coming from free throws, to put the game away.

Suico wound up with 13 points, while Itchie Altamirano tallied an all-around 12 markers, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals.

The Golden Stags will boost their bid for the quarterfinals if they triumph over winless Jose Rizal University on Saturday. On the other hand, the also 3-3 Knights end the eliminations with a duel opposite perfect De La Salle University, a must-win match for them to have a chance at moving on to the next round.

The scores:

First Game:

NU 87 -- Clemente 21, Mahinay 12, Palacielo 12, Enriquez 11, Malonzo 10, Manansala 6, Galinato 6, Figueroa 3, Padrones 3, Minerva 2, Yu 1, Casinillo 0, Gulapa 0, Tibayan 0.

PERPETUAL 82 -- Aurin 23, Nitura 16, Omega 9, Razon 8, Ferreras 7, Abis 4, Barcuma 4, Orgo 3, Egan 2, Martel 2, Boral 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 40-38, 61-57, 87-82.

Second Game:

SAN SEBASTIAN 69 -- Suico 13, Altamirano 12, Felebrico 11, Sumoda 10, Desoyo 8, Cosari 4, Janao 3, Calahat 2, Escobido 2, Yambing 2, Una 2, Shanoda 0, Barroga 0, Concha 0, Cruz 0.

LETRAN 64 -- Sangalang 17, Reyson 12, Yu 9, Guarino 8, Paraiso 8, Ariar 4, Caralipio 2, Bataller 2, Olivario 2, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarters: 21-23, 43-38, 55-54, 69-64.

RELATED VIDEO

