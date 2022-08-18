FilOil: La Salle nears elims sweep after surviving JRU

MANILA -- De La Salle University beat Jose Rizal University (JRU), 74- 62, to get closer to a sweep of the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday.

Schonny Winston again came up with an impressive game, scoring 27 points, including 5 triples.

Karl Quiambao added double-double stats with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Green Archers jacked their record to 6-0 in Group B.

La Salle was leading by 52-39 in the third quarter, but JRU managed to cut the deficit to 7 points following Ry Dela Rosa's triple with 4:51 remaining.

The Archers retaliated and brought their lead back up to 14 points, 72-58 with 1:28 remaining.

The Heavy Bombers fell to their sixth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines (UP) got its groove back after fighting off Arellano University, 88-82, in a surprisingly tight game that had 11 lead changes and 5 deadlocks.

Carl Tamayo pumped in 26 points and 10 rebounds to show the way back into the win column for the Fighting Maroons.

The Chiefs were actually ahead by 11, 49-38, early in the third period until Tamayo joined forces with Malick Diouf in a 22-6 surge.

Arellano again threatened at 72-78 with under 4 minutes to go before two straight defensive stops and fastbreak layups from Aldous Torculas and Gerry Abadiano re-established an 82-72 edge for UP.

In the end, Torculas turned in a 13-point, 7-rebound, 3-steal performance, while Diouf powered through for 21 markers and 11 rebounds. UP finished its eliminations assignments at 6-2, and is locked into the Group A second-seed.

On the other hand, Arellano fell to 1-6

The scores:

Third Game:

LA SALLE 74 -- Winston 27, Nwankwo 11, Quiambao 10, M. Phillips 7, Manuel 5, Austria 4, Nelle 4, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Robinson 1, Cortez 1, Estacio 0, Buensalida 0, Montecillo 0, Galman 0.

JRU 62 -- Dela Rosa 14, Miranda 14, Sy 9, De Jesus 6, Medina 6, Guiab 4, Amores 3, De Leon 2, Dionisio 2, Celis 2, Bongay 0, Gonzales 0, Villarin 0, Benitez 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 35-35, 59-50, 74-62.

Fourth Game:

UP 88 -- Tamayo 26, Diouf 21, Torculas 13, Fortea 7, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 4, Abadiano 4, Calimag 3, Catapusan 2, Eusebio 2, Ramos 0.

ARELLANO 82 -- Doromal 27, Menina 19, Flores 13, Oftana 6, Sunga 6, Valencia 4, Talampas 3, Oliva 2, Mantua 2, Mallari 0, Tolentino 0, Punzalan 0.

Quarters: 22-23, 38-42, 62-58, 88-82.