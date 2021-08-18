WNBA: Sparks knock off Dream, Mercury edge Fever

Kristi Toliver sent the game to overtime with a 15-foot turnaround jumper at the regulation buzzer, and her Los Angeles Sparks rolled in the extra session, defeating the visiting Atlanta Dream 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Brittney Sykes had 17 points to lead the Sparks (8-13). Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike finished just short of a triple-double with 13 points, a team-high nine rebounds and a game-high nine assists. Erica Wheeler added 16 points, including two big buckets in the final three minutes of regulation.

Toliver scored 11 points -- one of six Sparks scorers in double figures.

Atlanta's Odyssey Sims led all scorers with 26 points. Sims, who helped the Sparks to two playoff runs before they traded her in 2019, made 10 of 27 shots from the floor. But she could not prevent the Dream (6-15) from losing their sixth straight game.

The Dream shot just 7-for-18 on free throw attempts.

-- Brittney Griner pours in 25 as Mercury edge Fever --

Brittney Griner scored 25 points and Diana Taurasi added 22 as the host Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever 84-80 on Tuesday.

Brianna Turner added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury, who earned their fourth win in five games. Phoenix (11-10) has posted back-to-back victories since returning from the WNBA's Olympic break.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Victoria Vivians had 16, Danielle Robinson scored 14 and Tiffany Mitchell added 11 to lead the Fever (4-18). Indiana is winless in two games since the season resumed.

-- Aces move into WNBA lead with another win over Mystics --

A'ja Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces weathered a 30-point effort from Tina Charles to beat the Washington Mystics 93-83 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The Aces (17-6) moved a half-game ahead of Seattle for first-place in the WNBA with their second win in three days over the Mystics (8-12).

Like the 84-83 victory on Sunday, Las Vegas' win Tuesday was the result of a second-half rally.

Washington led 49-41 at halftime on the strength of a 28-18 second quarter, but Liz Cambage scored seven of her 15 points over the first 2:44 of the third quarter.

Cambage's spurt powered a 10-1 run by the Aces. They kicked off the fourth quarter in similar fashion, scoring 11 points over the period's first 3:37.

Kelsey Plum, who scored a team-high 24 points, notched seven of Las Vegas' points over the pivotal run. A 3-of-4 night shooting from beyond the 3-point arc fueled Plum's third 20-point performance off the bench this season.

Joining Plum, Wilson and Cambage in double figures for Las Vegas were Chelsea Gray, who followed up her winning jump shot Sunday with 13 points Tuesday, and Riquna Williams (10 points).

Williams also finished with a game-best plus-11 plus-minus rating.

-- Jonquel Jones nets 2,000th point as Sun beat Lynx --

Jonquel Jones logged her 2,000th WNBA point and had 17 points and 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun snap the visiting Minnesota Lynx's league-best, eight-game winning streak with a 72-60 win Tuesday night in Uncasville, Conn.

Jones eclipsed the 2,000-point plateau on her jumper with 4:41 remaining in the third quarter. The All-Star forward recorded her 12th double-double of the season one game after notching her 50th career double-double in an 80-59 win at Dallas on Sunday.

Jasmine Thomas led all scorers with 19 points and moved into fifth place on the Sun's all-time scoring list. DeWanna Bonner scored 17 and Briann January added 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which has won back-to-back regular-season games coming out of the Olympic break.

Sylvia Fowles paced the Lynx with 14 points and five rebounds. Kayla McBride finished with 12 points and Damiris Dantas scored eight for Minnesota (13-8), which suffered its first loss since a 95-77 setback at the Wings on June 19.

The Lynx won't have to wait very long for a chance to avenge their loss as they face Sun again on Thursday night in Uncasville. Minnesota beat Connecticut 79-74 at home in overtime in the teams' first meeting this season on May 30.

-- Allisha Gray paces Wings in win over Sky --

Allisha Gray had 20 points as the visiting Dallas Wings snapped a four-game skid with Tuesday night's 80-76 win over the Chicago Sky.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 10 of her 15 points in the second half and Isabelle Harrison also had 15 as the Wings (10-13) overcame a 38.5 percent shooting night by outrebounding the Sky (11-11) 45-32 - including grabbing 15 on the offensive end.

Allie Quigley went 7-of-9 from 3-point range to finish with 27 points in 26 minutes for Chicago, which played most of the second half without star Candace Parker, who appeared to injure her ankle.