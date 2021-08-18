MAYNILA -- Blacklist International captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna has broken his silence after targeted by homophobic remarks of a fellow MPL - Philippines player over the weekend.

Smart Omega Esports and former Execration star Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas had caught the heat of the local Mobile Legends: Bang community after his comments targeted at OhMyV33nus and teammate Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and a female Thai ML:BB player surfaced online.

As a result, the MSC 2021 most valuable player was slapped with a 2-week league suspension and fines, among others, over the distasteful comments.

The Thai player, later identified as Chareeny “Ramella” Ramella of IDoNotSleep, also condemned the remarks and said she will be inactive in team activities.

In a Facebook post published midnight of Wednesday, OhMyV33nus thanked those who defended him and other targets of the comments, without mentioning any names.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong walang-sawang pagsuporta at sa pagsama sa 'kin upang ipagpatuloy ang laban for a better and safety environment of all. I also wanted to give my utmost thanks to Tier One for being with me during this time of whole process," OhMyV33nus said.

OhMyV33nus, who identifies as part of the LGBT+ community and seen as an icon in the local ML:BB community, said he felt the need to address the issue , saying the comments were distasteful and not ever laughable.

He also urged people to "always give respect to others."

"Sabi nga nila, 'Words matter', kaya ayaw kong sumagot sa issue na ito na alam kong hindi magkakaroon ng magandang epekto. Sana din ay lagi nating tandaan na bago tayo [chumika], maiging pag-isipan talaga muna. Let’s all have a sense of responsibility to whatever we do because everything has its own consequences. And as a member of LGBTQIA+ and a professional player, I will continue to be an inspiration to fight and uphold my advocacies," he said.

OhMyV33nus is no stranger to homophobic comments in the league.

Towards the end of MPL Season 7, members of the MPL community took a stand for Blacklist's mainstay support player, after being targeted with offensive remarks in a livestream match of their defeat against Bren Esports last April 30.

OhMyV33nus had also spoken up about the comments, saying he will use his platform to advocate against homophobia.

Smart Omega had also addressed the comments, saying they were saddened by Pillas' behavior and that an internal investigation was ongoing.