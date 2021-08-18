After a successful career in the juniors level, Goldwyn Monteverde is taking on a new challenge with the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Goldwyn Monteverde is embracing the expectations and pressure that come with being the head coach of the University of the Philippines (UP) men's basketball team.

In his first public statement since being appointed as head coach of the UP Fighting Maroons, Monteverde expressed his gratitude at the opportunity given to him.

"It has been my dream to coach at the college level, after years of success at the juniors level," said Monteverde, the son of Regal Films matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde.

FROM COACH GOLDWYN TO THE U.P. COMMUNITY ✊🏽



“Let me assure UP officials and the UP community that I accept this big responsibility mindful of the great expectations from the community and I commit to work even harder to achieve our common dreams.”#UPFIGHT #nowheretogobutUP pic.twitter.com/K6FTuDOn2x — UP Fighting Maroons (@upmbt) August 18, 2021

Prior to taking over the UP post, Monteverde won several high school titles with Chiang Kai Shek College, Adamson University and National University. In UAAP Season 82, he steered the NU Bullpups to a perfect 16-0 campaign.

Monteverde added that his two children are both from UP, and he now shares in their "maroon pride."

"I hope to add my contribution to UP's tradition of honor and excellence," he said.

Monteverde was formally appointed as UP head coach last August 13, following the resignation of Bo Perasol who has since been named the program head of the Fighting Maroons.

In UP, Monteverde will reunite with two of his top players from the NU high school program -- Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano, both of whom committed to the Fighting Maroons last year.