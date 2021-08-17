ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is set for a trilogy bout against Japanese rival Yosuke Saruta.

Pacio will take on Saruta in "Revolution" set on September 24 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Saruta won their initial meeting in 2019 when he outsmarted Pacio and took a split-decision win and the ONE strawweight world title.

It did not take long for Pacio to get his immediate rematch, and he knocked Saruta out in the fourth round to regain his strap.

“I think it’s going to be amazing if a trilogy takes place. We know each other well, we’ve faced each other twice. He knows my style and I know his. I think whoever’s improved the most since that second fight will win,” Pacio said in a previous article.

“I think I’m leveling up, but at the same time he’s also improved – I’ve seen him beat (Yoshitaka) Naito and he was really impressive."

Both fighters, however, have to shake off the rust after some time out of the cage.

Saruta last fought in September 2020 when he outpointed former champion Naito.

Pacio has had a longer layoff. The last time he entered the cage was back in January 2020 when he eked out a split decision against alex Silva.

Also fighting in "Revolution" are Capitan Petchyindee Academy who will defend his ONE bantamweight kickboxing title against Mehdi Zatout and ONE lightweight champion Christian Lee who will take on Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

