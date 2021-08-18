LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz receives house and lot in Tagaytay

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal, receives the house and lot promised to her by POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal, receives the house and lot promised to her by POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first ever Olympic gold medal, receives the house and lot promised to her by POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Blessings continue to pour in for Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, who on Wednesday officially received another one of her incentives -- a house and lot in Tagaytay.

The reward was courtesy of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino who handed over a symbolic key to Diaz in a simple ceremony.

Diaz will eventually be neighbors with her fellow Olympic medalists, boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial, whose houses will be finished by November. The street where their homes are located will be aptly named "Olympic Lane."

"Siyempre sobrang thankful ako. Siyempre, una kay God. Thankful ako sa lahat ng mga Pilipino. Thankful sa nagbigay ng.. 'yung unexpected blessing na binigay sa amin," said Diaz.

"Sa totoo lang, as an athlete… ito 'yung goal namin, manalo ng gold para sa Pilipinas. And we did not expect anything after winning sa Tokyo 2020 Olympics," she added.

The weightlifter also received a brand new van from Foton on Wednesday.

Diaz has received over P50 million in cash incentives after winning the Philippines' first-ever Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games last month.

Aside from the house and lot in Tagaytay, she also received a house and lot from Century Properties as well as a condominium unit in Eastwood City.