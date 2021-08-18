Jema Galanza in action for Creamline in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid rumors surrounding her personal life, Creamline star Jema Galanza has asked for privacy through her management agency, Virtual Playground.

Throughout the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, the status of Galanza's relationship with Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong became a major point of discussion among fans.

Neither athlete has issued a statement amid rumors of their break-up.

On Wednesday, Virtual Playground said that Galanza is grateful for the support of the fans throughout the PVL season, but she is now asking for privacy.

"We would like to humbly request you to allow her to take her time off to rest and be with her family this post-season," Virtual Playground said.

"Let us give her the privacy she needs to attend to her personal matters," they added. "We encourage everyone to take this time of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) to also focus on more important matters, instead of rumor mongering (so as) not to afflict inconvenience to anyone."

"Jema extends her sincerest gratitude to everyone for your utmost respect, as she prays for everyone's safety and healing."

Galanza and Wong went public with their relationship in 2018.

Galanza and the Cool Smashers advanced to the finals of the Open Conference, where they ceded their crown to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in an intense three-game series.

