Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz arrives for the Thanksgiving Mass for Olympic medalists in Tagaytay. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Just a few short months after winning the country's first Olympic gold medal, Hidilyn Diaz will be back to work.

Diaz and Team HD -- sans Chinese coach Gao Kaiwen -- will return to Malaysia in September to ramp up her preparations for the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships.

The competition is set for November in Lima, Peru.

"Kailangan kong mag-training after all this overwhelming blessing, overwhelming na love ng Pilipino," said Diaz after the Thanksgiving Mass for the country's Olympic medalists in Tagaytay on Wednesday, where she was joined by boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcia.

"Siyempe, thankful ako," she added. "But again, may goal kasi eh. May goal kami, ang Team HD, and may goal ako na maglaro. So I have to focus and do my best in training. And as an athlete, we have to always go back to basic, which is to train and do our best in training."

According to Monico Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas, Diaz and her team will leave for Malaysia on September 20.

"Gusto nilang mag-medalya (sa world championships)," Puentevella said.

However, Diaz will not have Gao when she competes in Peru, as the Chinese mentor is set to return home after more than two years of being away from his family.

While she will certainly miss her coach, Diaz said she completely understands Gao's decision and is thankful for his contributions to her journey to the Olympic gold. Moreover, Gao is expected to stay with Team HD as a consultant.

"Maninibago ako kasi malaking tulong si Coach Gao sa amin, sa Team HD. But I have to also na understand his situation kasi matagal-tagal na siyang hindi nakauwi sa China," said Diaz. "He needs to be with his family, especially right now na nasa pandemic tayo."

"And 'yun nga, gusto niyang makasama 'yung tatay niya habang buhay pa. So, then, siyempre may family din siya. Hindi naman pwede na kokontrolin ko siya. So thankful ako. Thankful ako na nandiyan si Coach Gao during my Tokyo 2020 journey," she added.

For Diaz, this will also be a way for her to express her gratitude to those who helped her while training for the Tokyo Olympics. Diaz trained in Malaysia for over a year, having been there when international borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have to go back in Malaysia and also to thank the people na tumulong sa amin doon sa Malaysia and giving back also to the community there," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: