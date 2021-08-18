Photo from PVL Media Bureau

Creamline Cool Smashers head coach Tai Bundit has stepped down from his post as assistant coach and trainer of the Philippine women’s volleyball team, citing family reasons.

According to Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. chairman Tony Boy Liao, Bundit submitted his resignation letter August 15 wherein he explained about worrying for his family in Thailand as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

“Yes, he gave me his resignation letter last August 15. Coach Tai cited family reasons because he won't be able to concentrate to coach the national team with the rising cases in Thailand,” Liao said.

The multi-titled volleyball coach has three kids, with one still in high school and twins still in grade school, Liao said.

The volleyball executive also revealed that Bundit might miss the second conference of the Premier Volleyball League as he plans to let the situation in his home country clear up first.

Asked if Bundit can still return to the national team coaching staff, Liao said discussions will be made on Friday.

Bundit recently flew to the Philippines to lead Creamline to a runner-up finish in the inaugural conference of PVL as a professional league.

He was supposed to be part of the country’s national team that is set to hold a training bubble in Subic for the Asian Women’s Club Championship and the Asian Senior Women’s Championship.

