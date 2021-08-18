Boxing: Pacquiao, Ugas make grand arrival in Vegas

Manny Pacquiao poses for media at Wild Card Boxing Club on August 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California ahead of his fight against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. File photo. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Cuba's Yordenis Ugás made their grand arrival in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ushering in fight week.

The fighters were introduced in front of T-Mobile Arena, where they will face off on August 21 for the WBA "super" welterweight championship.

A Steamy Grand Arrival Ceremony in front of TMobile Arena @MannyPacquiao @YordenisUgas 4 days till fight . #Las Vegas #PacquiaoUgas pic.twitter.com/NYpvijvDCS — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 18, 2021

It’s the Grand Arrival for #PacquiaoUgas right outside the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas!



Yurdenis Ugas says he is honored to fight a legend like Pacquiao



It means a lot to him, specially if this ends up being his last fight of his career @ABSCBNNews @ANCALERTS @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/TqbwRnIg9u — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) August 18, 2021

.@MannyPacquiao makes his way to the stage outside the T-Mobile arena.



He says he’s looking forward to settling the issue of who deserves the WBA Welterweight title vs Ugas.



Pacquiao insists it wasn’t hard for him to prepare for Ugas, a right hander, vs Spence a left hander pic.twitter.com/HhmWUOIFQD — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) August 18, 2021

For Pacquiao, it's an opportunity to win back a belt that he never lost.

The "Pacman" won the WBA "super" welterweight title when he outpointed American Keith Thurman in July 2019, but in January 2021 the sanctioning body declared him a "champion in recess" and stripped him of the belt due to inactivity.

Elevated to "super" champion status was Ugás, and Pacquiao is now taking the situation as a source of motivation.

"Ugás is a fighter," Pacquiao said. "He's a champion. He took my belt, but I'll see him later in the ring."

For Ugás, meanwhile, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. A bronze medalist in the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, the Cuban enters the bout having won 11 of his last 12 fights. His most recent loss was to Shawn Porter in March 2019, where he dropped a close split decision.

Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao's promoter, has warned that Ugás cannot be underestimated.

"He (Ugás) has been preparing to fight. He's in tremendous shape," said Gibbons.

In the undercard, Victor Ortiz will take on Robert Guerrero in a welterweight bout, while unbeaten Filipino Mark Magsayo battles Mexico's Julio Ceja in a featherweight showdown.

In another featherweight bout, Carlos Castro will take on Óscar Escandón in a 10-round affair to open the card.

