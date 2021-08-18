Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Two more Filipino fighters will be seeing action in the ONE: Revolution fight card scheduled for September 24.

ONE Championship announced Wednesday that strawweight standout Lito Adiwang will finally take on China's Hexigetu, after their initial showdown set for January was cancelled.

Hexigetu was forced to withdraw from the bout when his hometown of Hebei, China went into lockdown due to a COVID-19 spike. Adiwang instead fought Namiki Kawahara, winning via second round stoppage.

This will be Adiwang's first fight since January, after a scheduled April showdown against Jarred Brooks was cancelled when the explosive Filipino returned a positive COVID-19 result.

Hexigetu, for his part, will be fighting for the first time since October 2020.

Also set to break a long layoff is Filipino featherweight Roel Rosauro, who will battle American James Yang in the lead card.

As per Tapology, Rosauro last fought in January 2020, beating Yohan Mulia Legowo on points to snap a two-fight losing skid.

The main fight card will feature three world title bouts.

Team Lakay star Joshua Pacio will defend his ONE strawweight world title against former world champion Yosuke Saruta, in what will be the third meeting between the two protagonists.

In the co-main event, ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Capitan Petchyindee Academy puts his belt on the line against striking star Mehdi Zatout.

Headlining the card is Christian Lee's defense of his ONE lightweight title against No. 3-ranked contender Ok Rae Yoon.