Tokyo-bound vaulter Obiena wins silver in online competition

Tokyo Olympics-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena snatched another podium finish after winning the silver medal in the 'Who is the Finest Vaulter in the World?' competition late Monday (Philippine time).

Obiena cleared 5.60 meters to finish runner-up to reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil in the virtual showdown of four of the best pole vaulters in the world.

The 24-year old Filipino bet grabbed his second medal in three days after bagging bronze in the 2020 Monaco Diamond League where he registered his season-best 5.70 meters last Saturday.

Braz, who was the mystery competitor in the event where participants competed in their respective locations, cleared 5.70 meters to win the gold medal.

American Matt Ludwig finished third clearing 5.35 meters while fellow Tokyo Games-bound Pawel Wojciechowski of Poland had 5.20 meters.

It was the Formia, Italy-based Obiena’s third podium finish this month after winning silver in the 13th Trivento International Meeting in Trieste, Italy.

Obiena is the first of four Filipino athletes who already qualified in the Summer Games, which was postponed to next year because of the pandemic. Gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxer Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno are the other Filipino bets who earned their tickets to the Tokyo Games.

This story originally appeared on the ABS-CBN Sports website.