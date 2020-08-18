Pinoy skaters get opportunity to build dream skate spots

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino skaters and skate crews will have the opportunity to construct their dream skate spots through Red Bull DIY.

Red Bull DIY is a community program that aims to give back to the local skate community by helping develop and promote DIY skate spots around the Philippines.

Supporting both beginner and experienced skateboarders, Red Bull DIY sponsors their skatepark projects, enabling them to pursue their talents and showcase their skills in a team competition and a solo competition.

From August 17-23, skate crews and skate shops must submit their skatepark designs for a DIY setup.

Fifteen team proposals will then be selected and given a budget that must be used to begin construction of their setup. Participating teams are given 13 days to build their DIY skate spots.

They will then have to upload a 60-second video showcasing their skateboard tricks executed on their finished DIY skate spots.

The top five teams will receive additional funding to help realize their spot's potential. Choosing the winners is Asian Games gold medalist and Olympic hopeful Margielyn Didal.

The final placements will be determined and announced by Thrasher Magazine's 2017 Skater of the Year, Jamie Foy.

Registration is now open through this link.

