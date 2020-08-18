PBA teams set to undergo COVID-19 testing ahead of training resumption

MANILA, Philippines -- All 12 teams in the PBA will undergo swab tests later this week, with those who return negative results free to resume their training.

This, after the government eased quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila on Monday night.

"'Pag walang problema ang resulta ng test, they're free to start their training," PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said, according to a report on the league website.

"They would have the go-signal to do so, but they have to follow our guidelines and protocols," he added.

The three teams owned by the San Miguel Corp. -- San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, and Magnolia -- will be tested in the company's own laboratory.

The other teams are scheduled for their tests at the Makati Medical Center on August 20 and 21.

The tests were originally set to be done in the first week of August, but President Rodrigo Duterte put Metro Manila and nearby provinces on modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks amid rising cases of COVID-19.

Those restrictions were eased on Monday night, with the National Capital Region reverting to general community quarantine on Wednesday.

The resumption of training marks the PBA teams' first taste of action since the league suspended all activities last March due to the health crisis.

Only one game in the PBA Philippine Cup has been played -- the San Miguel-Magnolia tiff on opening night.

The league remains hopeful that the conference can still be salvaged.

"Kung magtuloy-tuloy ang sitwasyon at makapag-scrimmage na ang mga teams, and then kung mapunta ang NCR sa MGCQ, pwede tayong matuloy sa October," said Marcial.

