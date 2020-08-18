NBA: Tatum, Brown guide Celtics to 1-0 lead over 76ers

Jayson Tatum #0 and Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics celebrate a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Ashley Landis, Pool/Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both had solid performances as the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their first round series in the Eastern Conference on Monday (US time).

Tatum finished with 32 points and 13 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in the history of their franchise to reach those numbers in a playoff game. Brown added 29 points as the Celtics claimed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It was a tight ball game all the way through, but the Celtics pulled away, 101-91, with 3:19 left thanks to buckets from Brown and veteran point guard Kemba Walker.

The Sixers refused to go away and came to within three points, 103-100, with under a minute to go when Josh Richardson nailed a three-pointer. But Tatum and Walker were steady at the line in the clutch, while the Boston defense limited the Sixers to just two field goal attempts the rest of the way.

A steal by Marcus Smart on Shake Milton in the final possession iced the victory for the Celtics.

Walker finished with 19 points, while Gordon Hayward had 12 points, four rebounds, and four steals before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to what appeared to be an ankle sprain. ESPN reported that he will undergo an MRI after leaving the arena in crutches.

Joel Embiid finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Sixers, but his efforts were not enough for a team that was missing point guard Ben Simmons due to a knee injury.

Richardson and Alec Burks each scored 18 points for Philadelphia.

Watch the full highlights of the game here: