NBA: Nuggets open playoffs 1st round with OT win vs Jazz

The Nuggets' Jamal Murray goes up for a shot against the Jazz's Jordan Clarkson during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis, Pool via AP

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, as the Denver Nuggets opened the 2020 NBA Playoffs with a 135-125 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Monday (US time).

Nikola Jokic added a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds), and Murray also had 9 assists, his last one setting up Jokic for a 3-pointer inside the last 2 minutes to give Denver a 9-point lead and put the game out of reach.

Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 57 points, but was a nonfactor in overtime after keeping the Jazz in it late in regulation.

Mitchell accounted for Utah’s final 11 points in the fourth quarter, including 2 free throws with 22.1 seconds left that knotted the score at 115-all and ensured overtime.

That was when Murray took over.

He scored a bucket, assisted on a Monte Morris triple, and drilled one himself from behind the arc to put the Nuggets up 123-115.

After Jordan Clarkson ended Utah’s drought with a jumper, Jokic buried a 3 courtesy of Murray to stretch Denver’s lead to 126-117.

Mitchell responded with a triple, but Murray answered back with another long bomb.

Jerami Grant subbed in to contribute 19 points for the Nuggets, who were outrebounded 52-41 but made 22 of 41 from 3-point territory (53.7%) while the Jazz hit 16 of 47 (34%).

Murray, who was 6 of 9 from downtown, had his best game since February, when he also had 36 against Phoenix.

Mitchell also tallied 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and was perfect from the free-throw line on 13 attempts.

His 57 points is a Jazz playoff record, according to ESPN.com.

Clarkson added 18 points off the bench for Utah.

