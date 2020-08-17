NBA: Nuggets open playoffs 1st round with OT win vs Jazz

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime, as the Denver Nuggets opened the 2020 NBA Playoffs with a 135-125 overtime win over the Utah Jazz on Monday (US time).
Nikola Jokic added a double-double (29 points, 10 rebounds), and Murray also had 9 assists, his last one setting up Jokic for a 3-pointer inside the last 2 minutes to give Denver a 9-point lead and put the game out of reach.
Donovan Mitchell finished with a career-high 57 points, but was a nonfactor in overtime after keeping the Jazz in it late in regulation.
Mitchell accounted for Utah’s final 11 points in the fourth quarter, including 2 free throws with 22.1 seconds left that knotted the score at 115-all and ensured overtime.
That was when Murray took over.
He scored a bucket, assisted on a Monte Morris triple, and drilled one himself from behind the arc to put the Nuggets up 123-115.
After Jordan Clarkson ended Utah’s drought with a jumper, Jokic buried a 3 courtesy of Murray to stretch Denver’s lead to 126-117.
Mitchell responded with a triple, but Murray answered back with another long bomb.
Jerami Grant subbed in to contribute 19 points for the Nuggets, who were outrebounded 52-41 but made 22 of 41 from 3-point territory (53.7%) while the Jazz hit 16 of 47 (34%).
Murray, who was 6 of 9 from downtown, had his best game since February, when he also had 36 against Phoenix.
Mitchell also tallied 9 rebounds and 7 assists, and was perfect from the free-throw line on 13 attempts.
His 57 points is a Jazz playoff record, according to ESPN.com.
Clarkson added 18 points off the bench for Utah.
