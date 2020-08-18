NBA G League: 'No slacking, no days off' for Jalen, Kai and Select Team

Jalen Green in action during the 2019 NBTC National Championships. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Jalen Green has high expectations of his teammates when the G League Select Team finally begins working together.

The top overall prospect from the Class of 2020, Green embarked on a different path to the NBA by opting to play in the G League, as opposed to committing to an NCAA Division 1 college. He has since been joined by other elite high school players, including Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd, and Filipino center Kai Sotto.

The team has yet to practice together because of the COVID-19 restrictions, but Green said that once they unite, he expects them all to work as hard as possible in order to achieve their collective goal -- to make it to the NBA.

"Leading up to the season's start, I expect everyone to come to the gym every day and just work their butts off," Green said during an interview organized by NBA Philippines.

"These high school, elite players that chose this route all have one goal and it's to get to the NBA. And so, there can't be no slacking, there can't be no days off, there can't be none of that," he stressed.

"I expect everyone to come to the gym and work their butt off and get better each day."

The Select Team, which also includes Jonathan Kuminga and India's Princepal Singh, also has to learn how to play together.

The squad, which will be coached by former NBA champion Brian Shaw, will play exhibition games against G League squads and national teams, and their schedule will be separate from the traditional G League structure.

This doesn't mean that Green isn't eyeing victory, however.

"We gotta build that chemistry, because if we do get the chance to step on that floor and play, then we all have to be on the same page so we can win," he said.

