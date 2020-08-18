NBA: Clippers weather Doncic's 42-point effort to beat Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers reacts with Marcus Morris Sr. (31) after hiting a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round during the 2020 NBA playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) The Los Angeles Clippers withstood a scoring barrage from Dallas point guard Luka Doncic, hacking out a 118-110 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of their first round playoff series in the Western Conference on Monday (US time).

Doncic, playing in his very first playoff game, put up 42 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in 38 minutes. But he also committed 11 turnovers, and the Mavs fell behind 0-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while Paul George added 27 points for the Clippers, who entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the West.

It was George who drilled the dagger, sinking a three-pointer with 43 seconds to go that gave his team a 114-106 lead.

Back-to-back shots by Doncic gave the Mavericks a sliver of hope, as he trimmed the deficit to just four points, 114-110, with still 28 seconds to go. But Leonard coolly knocked down two free throws, and Maxi Kleber misfired on a triple in Dallas' next trip down that ended their hopes of a comeback.

The Mavericks lost star power forward Kristaps Porzingis with over nine minutes left in the third quarter, after he incurred two technical fouls.

Porzingis got his second technical after confronting LA's Marcus Morris Sr. for his foul on Doncic. At the time of his ejection, the Latvian forward had scored 14 points and helped Dallas take a 71-66 advantage.

Morris had 19 points, and Ivica Zubac had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Mavericks, while Seth curry scored 14 points off the bench.

