MMA: For India's Bhullar, Brandon Vera fight is the only one that matters

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Championship has signed a bevy of high-profile heavyweights, including a world champion in Amir Aliakbari and grappling legends like Tom DeBlass and Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida.

But for Indian freestyle wrestling superstar Arjan Bhullar, there is just one name that matters in the now-loaded ONE heavyweight division -- Filipino-American heavyweight Brandon "The Truth" Vera, who has held the championship since 2015.

"The signings have been really exciting, big names and world-level talent. The heavyweight division has quickly become the toughest division on the roster. I can't wait to get in the Circle with all of these guys," said Bhullar.

The 34-year-old was quick to add, however, that he is not taking his eyes off the biggest prize.

"No one else matters to me right now except for Brandon Vera. We have a contract in place. Once I get that belt, I'm looking forward to taking on all challengers," Bhullar declared.

Besides Vera, Bhullar is interested in potentially taking on BJJ world champion Marcus Almeida in the ONE Championship Circle. It is a compelling matchup between two grapplers with similar training methodologies, but vastly different competitive combat sports experience

Bhullar made his name in the world of wrestling, having represented Canada at the 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011 World Championships, at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, at the 2007 Pan American Games and at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Almeida, on the other hand, is considered a legend in the submission grappling circles.

Bhullar is confident that he will have the upper hand against Almeida because of his wrestling ability.

"We both represent checkmat Jiu-Jitsu, so we've been taught similar techniques. I will never be as good as he (Buchecha) is in pure jiu-jitsu, but MMA jiu-Jitsu is a different animal. I will always be able to control where the fight takes place with superior wrestling," he said.

"Buchecha is a big name in the BJJ world with lots of potential for MMA. Great to see him in ONE Championship, and good for him for getting an ambassador role as well," he added.

Yet Bhullar is quick to stress that his first priority is to dethrone Vera.

"The only challenge that matters right now is Brandon Vera. That's the contract I've signed. Once that business is handled, then I look forward to others including Buchecha," he said.

Bhullar's bout against Vera has yet to be finalized and officially announced, although the two heavyweights are expected to face each other later this year or in early 2021.

Assuming COVID-19 restrictions begin to relax between national borders, then ONE Championship can start developing concrete plans.

Despite the lengthy wait, however, Bhullar is keeping sharp and staying ready for the biggest fight of his career. If he can defeat Vera, and capture the ONE heavyweight world championship, he will realize his dream of leading India on the global stage of martial arts.

"The heavyweight division has never been more competitive and exciting. I would stack our division up against any other promotion in the world and I feel our guys match up well if there were any cross-promotion fights," said Bhullar.

"I look forward to being the champion of the division and beating back every challenger," he added.

