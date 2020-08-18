Meneses welcomes construction of new airport in hometown of Bulacan

MANILA -- Former PBA star and now first-term Mayor Vergel Meneses welcomes the construction of a world-class airport in his hometown of Bulakan, Bulacan.

PBA's “Aerial Voyager” said the establishment of the new Manila International Airport project of San Miguel Corporation augurs well for the future of his hometown.

“Malaki talaga ang maitutulong. There will be more opportunities in terms of jobs and employment, increase of revenues from businesses, and real property will appreciate in value as well,” said the 51-year old Meneses.

Aside from those benefits, the new airport to be constructed starting October is expected to solve the decades-old congestion problems travelers experience in and around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The airport will have four parallel runways and a provision for two more, a world-class terminal, supported by a seamless transport system, among other features.

Also included in the massive project are measures to address flooding in the whole of Bulacan.

“May ilang mga nag-alala. Pero nang napaliwagan sila at nakita ang benepisyo na ibibigay sa pagtatayo ng airport sa bayan ng Bulacan ay naging excited sila,” said Meneses.

Once completed, the airport project can accommodate up to 100 million passengers yearly, generate over a million direct and indirect jobs, give rise to many small industries in Bulacan, and significantly boost tourism.

Meanwhile, Meneses also appreciated San Miguel's help during this pandemic.

Just recently, SMC provided financial assistance to fishpond workers who used to live in the coastal zones so they can rebuild their lives within Bulacan and nearby provinces.

The company also promised to provide skills training to coastal settlers through the Technical Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

“Katulad ng nararanasan ng marami sa ating kababayan, kami po ay apektado rin. Ang pamahalaang bayan ng Bulakan ay patuloy na nakaalalay ngayon sa pangangailangan ng aming mga mamamayan,” he said.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).