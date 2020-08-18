LOOK: A sneak peek at LeBron's 'Space Jam' jersey

Sports fans and movie buffs alike got their first look at the new jersey that will be worn by LeBron James and the Tune Squad in the Space Jam sequel.

The LeBron James Family Foundation unveiled the jersey on Twitter.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

The sequel to the iconic movie starring Michael Jordan is officially titled "Space Jam: A New Legacy." It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Much like the threads worn by Jordan in the 1996 classic, James sports a powder blue jersey with the concentric circles of Looney Tunes prominently featured.

Unlike Jordan, however, James will be wearing the No. 6.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was filmed from June to September 2019.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).