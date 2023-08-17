Courtesy: EVOS Legends

Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera is now a free agent after MPL Indonesia announced his departure from EVOS Legends.

"Dlar is released of his status as EXP Laner in EVOS Legends. All the best for you, Dlar!" the league announced in Bahasa Indonesia on Thursday.

Dlar first played for EVOS Legends during MPL Indonesia Season 10, before being relegated to the development team EVOS Icon.

In MPL Season 11, he was listed as a talent, while being able to play for EVOS Legends during MSC 2023, at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, against former teammate Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, who is with the eventual champs, Onic Esports.

Before his short stint as an import, Dlar played for Onic Philippines from MPL Season 4, alongside Filipino stars Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who have since splintered into different squads.

Dlar was part of the Onic Philippines squad that competed in the finals of the M3 World Championships in Singapore, where they placed second behind Blacklist International.