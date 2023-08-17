Mix of bidders leads 5150 Dapitan triathlon cast

The inaugural 5150 Triathlon Dapitan, which blasts off on Sept. 10, promises to be different with a seasoned Olympic distance triathlon campaigner, a champion golfer and a celebrity among the early bidders in the endurance race.

Boholano Jonathan Pagaura, who finished second in last year’s Sun Life 5150 at home, seeks no less than the top spot this time, both in his age-group category (25-29) and in the overall championship.

Dapitan is aiming for a successful staging in its initial foray in hosting the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race in Zamboanga del Norte.

Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos and the Dapitan community have vowed to provide the triathletes a racing experience like no other with an eye on hosting the Ironman 70.3 in the future.

Joining Pagaura in the early men's roster are David Gordon, Alfred Sajulga, John Paul Paluca, Jeremy Pepito, Alex Limbo and Eric Gallardo, along with 20-24 campaigners RJ Vince Cabahug, Nikko Baguisa, Jacob Taylor, Jed Mission and Jesus Castillo II and 30-34 entries Banjo Norte, Rey Gomez, Nikko Ramirez and Erwin de Guzman.

Mia Piccio, a former Southeast Asian Games golf team gold medalist, and showbiz personality Bubbles Paraiso also join the fray in the women’s side that also drew the likes of Angela Gatuslao, Valerie Marcos, Anne Relova, Arianne Durana, Pearl dela Cruz, Kristine Macalisang and Luigine Tan.

Some 334 entries have so far confirmed their participation in the event to be held for the first time in Dapitan City with the roster expected to double with still three full weeks left before the event.

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan, which also aims to promote local tourism, is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

The Noli Run, a 3km fun run, will usher in the main event on Sept. 9.

Overall winners in the men's and women's 5150 will pocket P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will get P75,000 each, according to the organizers The Ironman Group.