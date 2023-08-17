Rain or Shine suffers yet another defeat. From the PBA website

Following a tight win over Iran, Rain or Shine was sent crashing back to earth after bowing to Korean Basketball League champion Anyang KGC in the W. Jones Cup Thursday night at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium.

The Korean squad overpowered the Elasto Painters with an 87-77 defeat.

Ji Hoon Park led Anyang with 25 points, while former PBA import Du'Vaughn Maxwell added 15 markers and nine boards.

The Korean club played minus its Filipino import Rhenz Abando, who is serving national duty with Gilas Pilipinas.

Anyang led by as much as 20, but Rain or Shine managed to fight its way to within 63-73 in the fourth period.

But Park and Maxwell quelled the uprising and secured the victory for Anyang.

Andrei Caracut topscored Rain or Shine with 19 points, while Ange Kouame had a double double effort of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Elasto Painters now hold a 1-5 record, while Anyang improved to 4-1.