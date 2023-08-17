Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers are hoping to impose their NCAA dominance when they kick off their campaign at the 2023 V-League women’s collegiate challenge.

The Lady Blazers are eyeing to end the UAAP's reign in the collegiate tilt but they have to face a familiar foe in Lyceum of the Philippines University at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Paco Arena in Manila City.

Merely four months ago, the Lady Blazers and Lady Pirates clashed in the finals of the NCAA Season 98 women’s volleyball, with CSB sweeping Lyceum to secure their second consecutive crown and extend their winning streak to 29 games.

At present, the Lady Blazers boast a roster filled with experience, led by key players such as Gayle Pascual, Jade Gentapa, Michelle Gamit, Wielyn Estoque, and Cloanne Mondonedo, who are also coming off a stint with the Farm Fresh Foxies in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

However, the Lady Pirates are not to be underestimated as reigning NCAA Best Setter Venice Puzon also brings experience from her time with PLDT.

In the other women's game, the University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas will face their long-standing rival San Sebastian College-Recoletos Lady Stags at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas (UST) will open the quadruple-header against De La Salle University. Leading the Golden Spikers is the reigning UAAP Rookie-MVP, Josh Ybanez.

The Perpetual Help men’s team will also aim for their second consecutive victory as they confront the San Beda Red Spikers at 12 p.m. which will serve as Edgar Barroga's debut as the head coach of the Mendiola-based spikers.