Chot hopes to whip Thompson, Sotto into game shape by Aug. 25

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes is hoping they could get Scottie Thompson and Kai Sotto into game shape in time for their initial FIBA World Cup match against Dominican Republic next week.

Thompson and Sotto, who were both given clearances to train again with Gilas Pilipinas after recovering from injuries, have been doing full contact basketball with the team since last Sunday.

"Last Sunday, kumpleto nang lahat, full contact, no limitations and no restrictions," Reyes said in an interview with CNN Sports Desk on Wednesday.

Although they are in decent shape, Reyes stressed that being in actual game shape is different.

"That remains to be seen. Iba ang kundisyon sa practice, iba 'yung conditioning sa laro. All the rest I'm very confident that they're in competitive game shape already," said the national basketball team tactician.

"The two guys, there are still come catching up to do. We have nine days hopefully we could get them there, we could fast track their progress and level."

Thompson is recovering from a metacarpal injury, while Sotto had to sit out training due to back spasms.

Gilas will open its FIBA World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic on August 25 at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The action will then shift to the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City with Gilas clashing against Angola on August 27. The nationals will cap its group play campaign against Italy on August 29.

"I know Scottie because his injury was in his hand, he never stopped running. Kai was a different matter, he couldn't go too much because of his back problems," said Reyes.

"We have these last nine days to get them to the shape we need them to."