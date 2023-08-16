1st Asean Youth Archery meet opens in Cebu City

Palarong Pambansa archery standout Naina Tagle will be among those competing in the 1st Asean Youth Archery Championships opening today in Cebu City.

MANILA -- Over 200 archers from all over the globe are set to compete in the 1st Asean Youth Archery Championships opening on Thursday at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Cebu City.

World Archery Philippines is welcoming participants from Chinese-Taipei, Iran, India, Singapore, Thailand and host Philippines in the three-day age group tournament supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cebu City Government and Cebu City Sports Commission.

Considered a world powerhouse, the Taiwanese have the largest foreign contingent with five teams, according to WAP secretary general Dondon Sombrio, who cited WAP president Atty. Clint Aranas for giving his all-out support for the international tourney.

“We are focusing on Olympic recurve and compound target archery,” Sombrio said. “There will be competition in the Under-10, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-21 age groups in both boys and girls divisions.”

“This tournament fills a gap for much needed foreign exposure not only for our young archers but also for others in the region,” explained national youth coach Nino Sinco for organizing the event also backed by Dynamic Herb Sports and E.R. Sevilla Industrial and Development Corporation.

“The only major international youth events we have are the biannual World Archery Youth Championships and the Youth Olympic Games,” added Sinco of the competition also supported by Benel Archery, Post Science Corp., Tangent and Fair Deal Enterprises.

Sinco said the members of the national youth team who saw action in the world youth competition held in Limerick, Ireland last July will be vying under their respective clubs.

Hoping to excel against their Asian counterparts are recurve archer Jonathan Reaport and compound campaigners Alon Jucutan and Gwyneth Garcia, who all competed in the world meet.

Likewise aiming for honors are Nueva Ecija’s Miel Cipriano and Dumaguete City’s Naina Tagle, who were the standouts in secondary boys and girls divisions, respectively, of the recent Palarong Pambansa.

The qualifying and elimination rounds will take place on Thursday and Friday with the finals in all of the age group categories to be held on Saturday.