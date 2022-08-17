Volleyball: Spikers' Turf returns with 7 teams

MANILA, Philippines -- Spikers' Turf, the local men's club volleyball league, will return this month after a three-year break, with seven teams confirmed to participate.

Spikers' Turf has not held a competition since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will finally return on August 30 at the Paco Arena. It also marks the return of men's volleyball to the Philippines after the NCAA and UAAP opted not to include the sport in their programs this year.

Leading the cast is Cignal HD, anchored by national team mainstay Marck Espejo. The HD Spikers were champions of the Open Conference in 2019.

Also set to compete are the Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army, and Philippine Navy. Club teams VNS and Sta. Rosa will be in action, while reigning UAAP champions National University will also take part under the Sta. Elena banner.

Spikers' Turf remains an amateur league.

Related video: