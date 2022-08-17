ONE Championship star Christian Lee. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Christian Lee has not even reached his prime as a fighter, but Filipino legend Eduard Folayang believes the lightweight has already earned a spot in ONE Championship's roster of greatest ever fighters.

Folayang was among the early pillars of ONE Championship, and he is confident that Lee is poised to carry the promotion into the next generation.

"He is an exceptional athlete. We all know that," Folayang said of Lee.

"Through the years, he had shown his tremendous growth in the sport and he justly earned his spot in the elite group of all-time fighters in ONE Championship," he added.

At just 24, Lee has already put together an impressive resume, including an over 800-day reign as ONE lightweight world champion where he defeated the likes of Shinya Aoki, Kotetsu Boku, Dagi Arslanaliev, Iuri Lapicus, and Timofey Nastyukhin.

He was also the ONE lightweight World Grand Prix champion, after scoring a unanimous decision win over Arslanaliev at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Lee has fought his entire professional career at ONE Championship, amassing 15 wins since 2015 -- 10 of which came by knockout while four were off submissions.

While Folayang can't predict what Lee is still capable of, the Team Lakay veteran is certain that the Evolve MMA star is capable of tremendous exploits in the future.

"I honestly can't assess with certainty, but looking at his age, he'll go a long way in MMA," Folayang said.

The next challenge for Lee is a rematch with South Korean star Ok Rae Yoon, as he seeks to regain his ONE lightweight world title in the main event of ONE 160: Ok vs Lee II on August 26.

