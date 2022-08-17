The Creamline Cool Smashers will compose the Philippine team for the AVC Cup for Women. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Wednesday formalized the entry of the Creamline Cool Smashers as the country's representatives to the upcoming AVC Cup for Women.

The Philippine national team will be composed of Creamline players, following their conquest of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference last Sunday.

The PNVF and the PVL previously announced that the best local team in the tournament will represent the country in the AVC tournament, in the wake of the national federation's decision to drop players from National University from the national team pool.

The following Creamline players will be wearing the national colors starting August 21:

Alyssa Valdez, Outside Hitter

Ced Domingo, Middle Blocker

Risa Sato, Middle Blocker

Jeanette Panaga, Middle Blocker

Michele Gumabao, Opposite

Ella de Jesus, Libero

Pau Soriano, Middle Blocker

Kyla Atienza, Libero

Jia de Guzman, Setter

Fille Cayetano, Outside Hitter

Kyle Negrito, Setter

Rose Vargas, Outside Hitter

Tots Carlos, Opposite

Jema Galanza, Outside Hitter

The national team opens its bid against Vietnam on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. They will have Monday off before returning to action against China on Tuesday, Iran on Wednesday, and South Korea on Thursday.

The Filipinas need to finish in the top four in Pool A to qualify for the quarterfinals. Pool B, meanwhile, was reduced to four teams after the withdrawal of Kazakhstan last Tuesday. Japan, Thailand, Chinese-Taipei and Australia make up Pool B.

Four Creamline players -- Valdez, De Guzman, Galanza, and Sato -- were part of the Philippine squad that placed ninth in the last AVC Cup for Women competition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, in 2018.

Coaching the team will be Sherwin Meneses, with assistants Karlo Santos and Bok Morado, along with strength and conditioning coach Mark Caron.

The team resumes training on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.