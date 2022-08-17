MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Wednesday formalized the entry of the Creamline Cool Smashers as the country's representatives to the upcoming AVC Cup for Women.
The Philippine national team will be composed of Creamline players, following their conquest of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference last Sunday.
The PNVF and the PVL previously announced that the best local team in the tournament will represent the country in the AVC tournament, in the wake of the national federation's decision to drop players from National University from the national team pool.
The following Creamline players will be wearing the national colors starting August 21:
- Alyssa Valdez, Outside Hitter
- Ced Domingo, Middle Blocker
- Risa Sato, Middle Blocker
- Jeanette Panaga, Middle Blocker
- Michele Gumabao, Opposite
- Ella de Jesus, Libero
- Pau Soriano, Middle Blocker
- Kyla Atienza, Libero
- Jia de Guzman, Setter
- Fille Cayetano, Outside Hitter
- Kyle Negrito, Setter
- Rose Vargas, Outside Hitter
- Tots Carlos, Opposite
- Jema Galanza, Outside Hitter
The national team opens its bid against Vietnam on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. They will have Monday off before returning to action against China on Tuesday, Iran on Wednesday, and South Korea on Thursday.
The Filipinas need to finish in the top four in Pool A to qualify for the quarterfinals. Pool B, meanwhile, was reduced to four teams after the withdrawal of Kazakhstan last Tuesday. Japan, Thailand, Chinese-Taipei and Australia make up Pool B.
Four Creamline players -- Valdez, De Guzman, Galanza, and Sato -- were part of the Philippine squad that placed ninth in the last AVC Cup for Women competition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, in 2018.
Coaching the team will be Sherwin Meneses, with assistants Karlo Santos and Bok Morado, along with strength and conditioning coach Mark Caron.
The team resumes training on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.