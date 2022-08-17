Former Best Import Wayne Chism was on his way for another tour of duty in tghe PBA, but couldn’t get a clearance in Bahrain.

Chism is a naturalized player of the Bahrain national team, which saw action last month in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

He was named Best Import in the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup while leading the Elasto Painters to the finals, where they lost to Ivan Johnson and the TNT Tropang Giga.

Chism returned two years later where he reunited with his old coach, Yeng Guiao, this time with the NLEX Road Warriors. But the team finished dead last and won only two of 11 games.

For this coming Commissioner’s Cup, the 6-foot-9 import got another call up from the Elasto Painters, but couldn’t get a clearance from Bahrain, according to head coach Chris Gavina.

“Wayne wasn’t able to get a clearance from the Bahrain national team,” Gavina explained via Messenger.

As such the team chose Nigerian Daniel Ochefu, listed at 6-foot-10, who saw action for the Washington Wizards five years ago.

Ochefu is also a winner, having been a part of the US NCAA champion Villanova, which won the national title in 2016.

The PBA will be the second league in Asia Ochefu will play for as he saw action for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League.

Rain or Shine is looking to bounce back strong in the Commissioner’s Cup after being eliminated for two straight conferences.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO