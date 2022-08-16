Two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap, rookie Gian Mamuyac and sophomore star Santi Santillan — all players of the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters — took center stage in a painting project sponsored by the company for the benefit of a public school in Quezon City.

Dubbed "Bayanihan With Rain Or Shine", the event is in line with the Department of Education's Brigada Eskwela.

The project was initiated by the Judge Juan Luna Alumni Association in partnership with Class of 1992, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary.

A newly elected councilor of San Juan, Yap is set to make his return to the hard court as he intends to play for the Elasto Painters this coming conference.

He joined Santillan and Mamuyac during the ceremonial painting where they were also joined by school principal Adora Teaño and JJLHS Alumni Association officials.

They led the painting of the school's basketball court, which was later on fully refurbished by Skeptron Paltok Chapter.

Yap, Santillan and Mamuyac were warmly welcomed by the entire JJLHS Community — from the students, school officials, alumni and guests.

Bayanihan With Rain Or Shine is a partnership of the Elasto Painters and JJLHS Alumni Association.

Since their tie-up in 2011, past members of the team — from former coach Yeng Guiao, star players Paul Lee and Chris Tiu and ex-players Jervy Cruz, Jireh Ibanes and Jonathan Uyloan — have taken part in the event.