Meralco is hoping to breakthrough and book a PBA Philippine Cup finals berth when the Bolts battle San Miguel in the do-or-die Game 7 on Wednesday.

The fancied Beermen, a perennial contender for the all-Filipino title, are almost expected to make it to the finals against TNT.

But Bolts coach Norman Black wanted to do something unexpected, similar to what they did when they eliminated rival Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

Game time is at 6 p.m. at Araneta Coliseum.

"We were this close to making the finals of the All-Filipino one time before (in the deciding Game 5 of the 2020 edition) when we lost to Ginebra at the buzzer via Scottie's (Thompson) three-point shot," said Black.

"So now we have another chance."

Meralco has yet to win an all-Filipino title.

"It's a big step for our franchise and now we just have to dig a little bit deeper to try to get there because we're up against a tough team," said Black.

