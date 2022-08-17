MMA: Kingad believes Tang Kai will be crowned champ

Danny Kingad is excited about the co-main event of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II.

In that clash, ONE featherweight champion Thanh Le will defend his strap against Tang Kai in a battle of heavy hitters at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on August 26, and Kingad expects fireworks from both men.

“It’s gonna be a striker versus striker battle. Thanh Le has a taekwondo background, while Tang Kai is coming from a wushu background. This will be a great battle between two great strikers,” said Kingad, the No. 4-ranked flyweight.

“I think Tang Kai will win; he’s more complete with his punches and kicks.”

When asked to expound, Kingad said he feels the Chinese athlete is more well-rounded than his Vietnamese-American counterpart, noting that Tang can also grapple when needed.

Kingad pointed to Tang’s match with Edward Kelly as an example, where the former outgrappled his Team Lakay stablemate en route to a unanimous decision win.

“When Edward Kelly faced Tang Kai, Tang utilized his wrestling to score points and kept the pressure on him. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he uses it [in his match with Le].”

When it comes to striking, he also believes Tang has the edge.

While Le finished all 13 of his wins early compared to Tang’s 86 percent finishing rate, he still believes that the Sunkin International Fight Club standout is better with his footwork, mainly because of his wushu background, which relies a lot on movement and kicks.

Having said that, Kingad still won’t be surprised if Le takes the win, knowing this match can go either way.

“[Tang Kai] has better striking, he has loaded punches and kicks. I think his footwork and kicks will be the difference,” he said.

“But, we can’t really say. In this case, whoever lands first could end the night for the other.”

