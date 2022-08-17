Filoil: Paraiso helps Letran eliminate former team UST

Colegio de San Juan de Letran has eliminated University of Santo Tomas (UST) from the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with Brent Paraiso and King Caralipio leading a late rally for a 81-77 win Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights marched forward to a 3-2 standing, while dealing the Growling Tigers their fifth defeat in seven games in Group B, where De La Salle University and Lyceum of the Philippines University are already through to the next round.

The two teams were neck-and-neck in the first eight minutes until the back-to-back NCAA champions saw three different players contributing in a 12-3 rush that increased a 4-point lead into a 28-15 advantage in the second quarter.

Fighting for their playoff lives, UST went on a furious 16-2 fightback in the last four minutes for a 77-77 deadlock with 30.8 seconds left.

Off a timeout, Letran put the ball in the hands of Paraiso who powered through Jamba Garing for the go-ahead layup.

"Nung timeout, sinabi lang ng mga coach sa akin na bumawi ako. Buti naman, naka-chamba," said Paraiso.

Two defensive stops and a couple of charities from Caralipio later and the Knights scored a much-needed bounce-back win, as they still have two tough assignments left against San Sebastian College-Recoletos and then La Salle.

In the end, Caralipio had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Neil Guarino also added 15 markers and 6 rebounds.

"Composure ang pinaka-key word sa nangyari. Lalo na with the absence of Rhenz, talagang napilay 'yung team. We're still adjusting sa rotations and combinations, we're still solving the problem," said head coach Bonnie Tan, referring to Korea-bound rookie MVP Rhenz Abando.

On the other hand, the Growling Tigers closed their campaign with a loss despite 19 points each from Sherwin Concepcion and Bryan Santos.

In the first game, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) got one foot through the door of the quarterfinals, courtesy of an 86-78 escape against Arellano University.

The Blazers ended the eliminations with a 5-3 standing after Miggy Corteza starred with 14 points to go along with 5 rebounds, while Migs Oczon and Jimboy Pasturan got 11 markers each.

"It's a good win for us, but I still think we have a long way to go, especially with how we ended this game. I wanted the boys to show their character, and luckily, we escaped with the win," said head coach Charles Tiu.

CSB now needs Emilio Aguinaldo College to lose either to National University later or Mapua University on Saturday to complete the Group A quarterfinals cast alongside the Bulldogs (6-0), the University of the Philippines (5-2), and Adamson University (5-3).

The loss eliminated 4-4 University of the East.

Arellano had long been ousted from contention and now holds a 1-5 record.

The scores:

First Game:

CSB 86 -- Corteza 14, Oczon 11, Pasturan 11, Mosqueda 9, Flores 9, Gozum 8, Sangco 6, Carlos 4, Marcos 4, Cullar 3, Sumabat 2, Mara 2, Nayve 0, Serrano 0.

ARELLANO 78 -- Flores 26, Oliva 12, Valencia 11, Doromal 8, Mallari 7, Oftana 5, Tolentino 5, Sunga 2, Talampas 2, Menina 0, Punzalan 0, Travis 0.

Quarters: 23-18, 37-30, 65-47, 86-78.

Second Game:

LETRAN 81 -- Caralipio 18, Guarino 15, Paraiso 12, Reyson 8, Bataller 5, Olivario 5, Sangalang 4, Yu 4, Ariar 4, Go 4, Tolentino 2, Bautista 0.

UST 77 -- Concepcion 19, Santos 19, Cabanero 15, Garing 9, Mantua 6, Manaytay 4, Lazarte 3, M. Pangilinan 2, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 19-12, 44-30, 60-48, 81-77.

