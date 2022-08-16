FilOil: NU seeks to extent win streak vs EAC

From FilOil Sports Facebook page

MANILA -- National University (NU) fully understands where it stands against the heavyweights of collegiate basketball.

But rather than step aside, the Bulldogs are stepping up with more and more gems being polished by coach Jeff Napa.

Steve Nash Enriquez and rookie LA Casinillo were among those who made strong impressions, as did Senegalese center Omar John, as they helped NU stay undefeated in six games in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The secret to these early gains? Just plain old hard work.

"Yung talent, meron talaga sila eh. It's just a matter of kung paano i-incorporate sa system y'ung talent nila para maka-fit sila sa mga gameplans namin," said Napa.

The outspoken mentor, however, doesn't want to be fooled by these early success as he still charges these as part of the process for the Bulldogs. "Happy kami kasi they're willing to learn and input the talent sa system na gusto naming mangyari. But again, we're still a work-in-progress," he said.

NU will try to sustain its winning streak as it locks horns with a scrappy Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

At 6-0, the Bulldogs are already in the quarterfinals as the top seed of Group A but they're not ones to hit the brakes, especially against a hard-nosed Generals crew which, at 3-3, is still chasing a playoff berth once they face off at 3 p.m.

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (4-3) is also looking to boost its playoff chances when it collides against lowly Arellano University (1-4) at the 9 a.m. game.

Dominican brethrens University of Santo Tomas (2-4) and Colegio de San Juan de Letran (2-2) face off at 11 a.m., while completing the quadruple-header are San Beda University (1-4) and Jose Rizal University (0-4) in Group B action at 1 p.m.

