FilOil: NU on verge of elims sweep after beating EAC

NU's John Lloyd Clemente in action. File photo. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) is one step closer towards a sweep of the elimination round of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

This, after the Bulldogs dominated Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 89-77, on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NU pulled away in the second quarter, using a 33-11 scoring blast to break a 19-all deadlock. They were comfortably ahead, 52-30, at the half and cruised to their sixth win in as many games.

"Sa amin, 'di natatapos 'yung game sa first quarter e. Pero once na sinabihan na namin silang umayos, they'll put effort na i-correct 'yung mistakes nila," said head coach Jeff Napa.

The Bulldogs' depth was in full display, as their bench contributed 68 points to only 32 for the Generals. John Galinato scored 12 points in just 13 minutes, while John Lloyd Clemente and Jolo Manansala contributed 11 markers apiece.

NU will try to finish off the elimination sweep on Thursday against University of Perpetual Help.

With the result, 3-4 EAC was eliminated, while the Bulldogs, the University of the Philippines (5-2), Adamson University (5-3), and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (5-3) complete the cast for Group A in the crossover quarterfinals of the tournament.

In another game, San Beda University boosted its playoff hopes, thanks to an 88-69 triumph over Jose Rizal University in a highly-physical game.

Five Red Lions were in double-digits led by Peter Alfaro who had 15 points, three assists, and three rebounds, while JB Bahio did damage all over with 11 markers, eight rebounds, and five assists.

They sparked San Beda to a 17-5 start in the wire-to-wire win, as the Red Lions hiked their record to 2-4 in Group B where two more quarterfinals berths are up for grabs.

But the Heavy Bombers didn't make it easy for the Red Lions, as they closed the gap to just five points, 69-64, with still seven minutes to go. San Beda regrouped, however, scoring 18 unanswered points off a much-needed timeout to restore order.

"I just think we could've handled 'yung physicality much better. Towards the end, when we were composed, when we were able to execute, that's when we hit our shots," said head coach Yuri Escueta.

Justine Sanchez hit back-to-back triples to anchor that run and wound up with 13 points, while veteran guard James Kwekuteye had 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

"Nag-focus lang kami sa system namin. Sabi nina coach, play smart lang kasi pinipisikal nila kami," said the second-year swingman after they endured an intense affair that saw 57 personal fouls and 56 free throws.

JRU remained winless through six starts even after a 19-point outing from Ry Dela Rosa, while Ralph Robin topped the scoring column for the Generals with 15 points.

