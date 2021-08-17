Hidilyn Diaz with Team HD, including coach Gao Kaiwen (second from right). Photo from Diaz's Instagram account

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) plans to get another Chinese coach following the success of Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Pagbalik ko sa Maynila, I will be talking already with Chairman Ramirez, hihingi kami ulit ng Chinese coach,” SWP President Monico Puentevella said in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday.

Diaz had a successful partnership with Gao Kaiwen which resulted in an Olympic gold medal. But the Chinese coach is now uncertain about his return since he wants to spend time at home after being away from his family for three years.

Puentevella, who is currently in the US, added that China might also bar them from getting a Chinese coach especially after Diaz beat one of their top weightlifters.

“May problema tayo konti because I do not know the attitude now ng Chinese government. Kasi sa walo, na-disgrasya ‘yung isa nila sa Chinese coach,” he said.

“Kaya hindi ko alam kung si Coach Gao makabalik pa ‘yan dito dahil sikat na ‘yan palagay ko. Sikat na sikat na ‘yan sa Beijing, [kung] saan siya nakatira, dahil alam nila na itong Chinese coach ang tumalo sa kanila."

For now, conditioning coach Julius Naranjo will serve as Diaz's coach while Gao will probably become a consultant, he said.

But Puentevella stressed it will be crucial to develop younger weightlifters the way Diaz has been trained by Gao.

“'Yung mga batang bago, kailangan din madaan sa karayom. So I will be requesting Chairman Ramirez — I think wala akong problema diyan — for a Chinese coach na iba na marunong ng Ingles,” he said.

“So whether they will cooperate or help us, I don’t know if the Chinese government will allow. Pero kung hindi, hihingi kami ng Chinese coach sa iba. I hope the Chinese government will still give us a coach.”

If that fails, Puentevella said they might accept applicants from other weightlifting powerhouse countries.

“Maraming nag-aapply na foreign coaches — mga Hungarian, mula Uzbekistan,” he said.

SWP also has the option to tap local coaches particularly those who underwent training abroad.

“Kung ayaw talaga ng China tumulong ulit dahil na-disgrasya sila, okay naman ako sa ating Filipino coaches,” said Puentevella.

