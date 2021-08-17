Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr pose for the media following their press conference at Fox Studios on July 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Their fight is scheduled on Aug. 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. File photo. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP.

MANILA, Philippines -- American Errol Spence Jr. remains a possible opponent for Manny Pacquiao, provided he makes a quick recovery from his eye injury.

Spence, who holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts, was all set to face Pacquiao on August 21 in Las Vegas when a medical examination revealed a torn retina in his left eye.

He withdrew from the bout and was replaced by Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugás.

According to Pacquiao's promoter, Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, Spence still has a chance of facing off against the Philippine senator in the near future.

"It's so hard to say because Errol Spence is walking around with an eye surgery. Who knows what the time is to get ready," Gibbons said to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala on "Power and Play" this weekend.

"But that is one of many options," he added. "It's definitely one, it's on the table, if Errol heals quick enough to possibly come back to the ring by November."

Gibbons has also said that Pacquiao intends to fight again later this year once he gets past Ugas this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena (Sunday in Manila).

"This fight ends, this fight is over, he wins, he's looking to get right back in that ring, October, November, before he has to move on to the next phase of his career," the promoter said.

Spence underwent eye surgery last week, which he said "went great." The American, who vowed to make a full comeback, revealed that he wanted to fight on even with the injury but was not given the go-signal by the doctors.

Gibbons said that Pacquiao was grateful that Spence's injury was discovered ahead of the bout.

"If they would have fought and the senator dropped some big bombs on him, this guy could have lost an eye, he could have been injured," he pointed out. "So it's bittersweet in a way, but we're very happy that they discovered the injury, and that Errol's gonna be okay."

"If everything goes right for the senator, we can always revisit stuff towards the end of the year," he said.

