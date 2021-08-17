Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines reacts. Edgard Garrido, Reuters.



MANILA, Philippines -- Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz still plans to represent the Philippines in future competitions, but there's already a place for her in the national weightlifting program when she retires.

Monico Puentevella, president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), said Diaz will be a perfect candidate to coach the country's female weightlifters once she steps away from competition.

"Kung mag-retire siya, national women's coach 'yan, sigurado. Gagawin kong national women's coach," Puentevella said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Walang makakakumpara diyan," he stressed.

Diaz delivered the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal when she topped the podium in the women's 55kg division in the Tokyo Games. It was the culmination of a long Olympic journey for Diaz, who made her Summer Games debut as a 17-year-old in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Diaz maintained that she still wants to keep competing, although she was non-committal about a fifth Olympics stint in Paris.

Puentevella said Diaz will return to action in November when she competes in the World Championships in Peru, after which she will represent the country in the Southeast Asian Games and then the Asian Games in 2022.

"After those three, pag-aralan niya na daw ang katawan niya kung kaya pa," said the SWP boss. "I'm sure she will win medals, she will get the medals for the country."

Puentevella said he will fully support Diaz if she decides to retire before the 2024 Games in Paris. However, if Diaz does decide to go for another Olympic campaign, the official is confident that not only will she win another medal, she will also inspire the other Filipino weightlifters who will hopefully qualify to the Games.

"Kung talagang gusto niya pa, ang katawan niya kaya, magme-medalya 'yan ulit sa Paris, at bibigyan niya ng lakas loob 'yung nakasunod," said Puentevella.

RELATED VIDEO: