Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will lead the three other medalists in a Thanksgiving Mass on Wednesday at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Tagaytay City. Handout



Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will lead three other Filipino medalists in the Tokyo Games for a Thanksgiving Mass in Tagaytay City on Wednesday.

Diaz will join Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial in the Holy Mass to be officiated by Cavite Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista at the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at 11 a.m.

Diaz won the country’s first Olympic gold medal by topping the women’s 55kg weightlifting event in Tokyo last July 24, to lead what turned out as the Philippines' most successful Olympic campaign ever.

Boxers Petecio and Paalam each clinched silver medals in women’s featherweight and men’s flyweight, while Marcial contributed a bronze in men’s middleweight to account for a four-medal haul from a 19-athlete delegation.

“We wish to thank the Almighty for our success in the Tokyo Olympics. First and foremost, we look at the medals as gifts from God,” Philippine Olympic Committee President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in statement.

The medalists and their coaches and several POC and national sports association officials will be join the event.

The boxers and coaches arrived a day after the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on August 8 and served compulsory quarantine at the Summit Ridge in Tagaytay and Hotel Sofitel in Pasay City.

Following the mass, the POC will lead the ceremonial turnover of vehicles and house and lots to the Tokyo Olympic medalists.

