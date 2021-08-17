Boxing: Pacquiao likely to fight again later this year

Manny Pacquiao poses for media at Wild Card Boxing Club in this August 4, 2021 file photo in Los Angeles, California. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will continue to fight on after his showdown against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba later this month.

This was the assurance made by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who is confident that the "Pacman" will return to the ring towards the end of the year.

Pacquiao will face off against Ugas on August 21 in Las Vegas, with the Filipino eyeing to reclaim the WBA "super" welterweight championship.

"The good thing is, it's not over," Gibbons told former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala during the "Power and Play" show this weekend. "You don't look past the fight, but it's definitely not over."

"This fight ends, this fight is over, he wins, he's looking to get right back in that ring, October, November, before he has to move on to the next phase of his career," he revealed.

Gibbons said he remains in awe of Pacquiao who has been hard at work at the Wild Card Gym to prepare for the fight. The "Pacman" was originally set to take on unbeaten Errol Spence Jr., but the American had to withdraw after a medical examination revealed a torn retina.

But he remains motivated against the less-heralded Ugas, especially as the Cuban now owns the WBA belt that Pacquiao never lost. The organization had demoted Pacquiao to "champion in recess" due to inactivity earlier this year and elevated Ugas to the status of "super" champion.

"I'm amazed because… every day it's something new. The guy is an encyclopedia of boxing," Gibbons said of Pacquiao.

"He's preparing harder for this fight than he did for the Keith Thurman fight," he added. "I'm in awe of the guy, because the guy knows his business, he knows his body, he knows the sport."

Pacquiao himself has hinted that the Ugas bout may be his last, however, telling the website betway.com: "Everything is at stake as this might be my last fight. I might as well finish the race with a spectacular performance."

This will be Pacquiao's first fight since beating Thurman in July 2019.

