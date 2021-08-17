Leopoldo Serantes, who won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics, will now receive a monthly allowance worth P100,000. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Leopoldo Serantes, a boxer who won a bronze medal in the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, will receive monthly support from a benefactor in honor of his service to the country.

Chooks-to-Go on Tuesday announced that they will give Serantes P100,000 per month for life, a much-needed help for the 59-year-old Bicolano who is currently suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Serantes is confined at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

"Just like with Onyok Velasco, we cannot just forget the sports heroes that gave honor to our country in the past. We should continue to honor their legacy," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

The roast-chicken chain store recently gave Velasco, a silver medalist from the 1996 Atlanta Games, his own store as well as a cash incentive.

Velasco was the one who helped Mascariñas track the whereabouts of Serantes after a netizen in Jhay San Antonio raised it on his Facebook page.

"Si Leopoldo Serantes, isa yang alamat sa boxing. Nung naguumpisa pa lang kami, nandiyan na siya. Siya na 'yung tinitingala na namin," shared Velasco.

"Nung nag-Olympics siya, dun na nagumpisa 'yung pagkaidolo namin sa kanya. Naka-medal siya tapos hindi rin siya ganun kalaking tao, maliit lang pero naka-medal at talagang malakas," he added.

"Naisipan ko na ilapit siya sa Chooks-to-Go kasi natulungan din ako. Si Serantes, nangangailangan din ng tulong. Nangangailangan talaga siya ng tulong."

According to Serantes' daughter, Leodelia, the retired boxer has been suffering from COPD for months, and their family has struggled to cope with expenses.

"Kailangan po niya ng suporta parang kailangan pa niya lumapit para tulungan siya ng iba," said Leodelia. "Kaya ako, naawa po ako sa papa ko dahil 'pag nagkwekwento siya sa akin tungkol sa mga nabigay niyang karangalan noon pero ngayon parang binalewala po siya. Parang nilagay na lang siya sa isang tabi na hindi na siya kilala ng karamihan."

"Sobrang laking tulong po nito para sa tatay ko. Hindi na siya mamomoblema sa araw-araw niya na gastusin para sa oxygen, sa gastusan niya sa gamutan na pang habangbuhay," she said of the help given to them now.

Those who wish to further help out Serantes can deposit funds to his personal bank account:

Leopoldo Serantes

Landbank savings account

2376111326

