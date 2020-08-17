NBA: Still no timetable for Rondo's return to action

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is back in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, but it remains to be seen when he will get the clearance to return to action.

Rondo got surgery to repair his fractured right thumb and missed five weeks of action. He did not play in all of the Lakers' seeding games.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said in an ESPN report that Rondo is expected to clear quarantine by Monday (US time).

"I'm not sure, exactly, when he's going to be available in uniform," Vogel also said.

"We'll get him on the court and see where he's at. But no specific timetable yet on him," he added.

Before his injury, Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game as a reserve guard for the Lakers.

The Lakers emerged as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

They will play the Portland Trail Blazers in a best-of-seven series that starts on Tuesday (US time).

